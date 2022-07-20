Saskatchewan downs Alberta 13-1 to earn third straight Canada Cup, Carlton’s Smith-Windsor named defensive MVP

Team Saskatchewan continued their domination at the Football Canada Cup on Sunday, and a trio of former Prince Albert Minor Football players played a big part in it.

Carlton Crusaders Tazmin Smith-Windsor and Scott Adamko joined Saskatoon’s Tyrell Mohr as former Prince Albert Minor Football representatives on the team, as Saskatchewan downed Alberta 13-1 for the province’s third straight championship.

“I’ve never felt anything like that before,” Smith-Windsor said afterwards. “It was just pure joy. We put in an insane amount of work to get to the final, and then ultimately win, so it was just great to have all of our hard work pay off.”

“it was pretty hard to believe,” Mohr added. “I’ve never really won anything to that caliber before, so it was pretty hard to believe that it just happened.”

Saskatchewan scored the game’s lone touchdown late in the first corner, then bottled the Alberta offence up for the rest of the game. Saskatchewan never allowed Alberta inside their own 20 all game, and recording five sacks and forcing five turnovers.

Mohr credited the squad’s work ethic and teamwork for the win.

“Every single team there was definitely more skilled and bigger than us,” he said. “I just think we were more of a team compared to all the other teams that were at the tournament. We had more practices. We worked way harder than everybody else. We were proper everywhere—in the mess hall and our dorms—and that’s probably why we won.”

Smith-Windsor led the way on defence, recording two interceptions and two pass knockdowns. The Crusader defender said he was one of several players who could have been named defensive MVP, but was grateful for the recognition.

“I was happy obviously,” he said. “My coaches and my teammate put me in a position to get that award. It could have gone to any of our defensive players.

“The reason I got my picks was because of my coach giving me the right play call to put me in the spot where the ball was going to go, and I just had to take it from there. It was a combined effort for sure.”

Saskatchewan opened the scoring nearly seven minutes into the game with a 25-yard field goal from Carter Casey. RB Taven Lloyd scored the game’s first and only TD roughly 3:30 later, when he burst into the endzone on a six-yard run.

Casey added another field goal in the second quarter to make it 13-0. Alberta kicker James Keane recorded a single on a 48-yard field goal attempt for Alberta’s only point of the game.

Saskatchewan outgained their prairie rivals 258-115 on the day.

The scoring can faster in the Bronze Medal game, where Quebec beat Ontario 26-17. Ontario opened the scored with a one-yard TD run in the first quarter, but Quebec rallied with 13 straight second quarter points to take the lead.

Ontario added another touchdown in the third quarter on a 63-yard pass completion, but Quebec right back with a 14-yard TD of their own.

Ontario kicked a field goal midway through the third quarter to make it close, but Quebec answered with two field goals in the fourth to put the game away.