A&W returns to La Ronge in new form

A&W opened in La Ronge on Friday, Dec. 2 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. with lines of cars vying for space in the DRIVE THROU.

The new facility, built on the corner of La Ronge Avenue and Brown Street, occupies the space vacated by the former KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) restaurant. A new KFC is located on the highway near the La Ronge Marketplace Co-op.

An A&W operated in La Ronge for many years in the North Mart building, now Giant Tiger, but closed at the time of transition in 2014.