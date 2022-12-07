Morningstar Faire offers Holiday shopping opportunities

The 37th annual Morningstar Faire offered a wide variety of wares for the eager shopper on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Kikinahk Friendship Centre.

Like many other events, the Faire disappeared from the Holiday scene over the past three years due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, but a capacity crowd welcomed it back this year.

Many organizations and local crafters were joined by others from out of town to offer a everything from Myles Charles’ recent book, dog training options, art, glassware and much more.

The La Ronge Senior Citizen Club also held a Christmas lunch and sale on Saturday, Dec. 3 with a wide variety of gift options available and you could sit down and enjoy a piece of pie and coffee/tea or a soup and sandwich lunch. The sale was also a return event after a three-year break.

Gordon Denny Community School (GDCS) will also host their regular Snowflake Tea after a break due to the Pandemic, Dec. 10. Another event coming up is Senator Myles Venne School’s (SMVS) Mint Tea Craft Sale and Toy Bingo, to be held at the school Dec. 10.