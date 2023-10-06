Arrest made in Prince Albert weapons call last month that sent victim to hospital

Prince Albert police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting last month on River Street West.

On Sept. 16, officers responded to a home for a weapons complaint. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a news release, two suspects fled the area on BMX-style bikes.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to this incident around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Patrol officers located the suspect at a home on the 800 block of 14th Street West. He has several pending warrants, according to police.

His charges include discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault, breach of firearm prohibition, reckless discharge of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police continue to investigate.