Missing 85-year-old Choiceland man located deceased

The man whom Smeaton RCMP requested help locating on Sunday has been found deceased.

On Sunday Smeaton RCMP requested public assistance in locating missing 85-year-old Donald Sussums of the Choiceland area.

According to RCMP late Sunday evening On May 19 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Donald Sussums was located deceased.

“His family has been notified and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” RCMP said in the release.

After an initial investigation, Smeaton RCMP believes his death to be non-suspicious in nature.

Smeaton RCMP thanks the emergency responders and volunteer searchers for their assistance

In the initial report, Sussum’s s vehicle was found at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 on a quad trail, 14 kilometers north of Choiceland.