Antique, Collectible and Gun Show makes move to bigger facility

To meet growing demands, Prince Albert’s second annual Antique, Collectible and Gun Show will be relocated to the main hall at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.

The annual event drew more than 400 visitors each day last year, and organizers expect even more this year.

“With the new location and no COVID restrictions, we’re hoping to have 1,000 to 1,500 people each day,” said organizer Cathy Appelgren. “We have 22 vendors coming in from across the province with all kinds of antiques, collectibles, firearms, ammunition. There will be something there for everyone, a little bit of everything.”

Appelgren said visitors can expect to find pretty much any kind of firearm they’re looking for and the ammunition to go with it. There will also be oil and gas collectibles, some old, pressed steel and tin wind-up toys, and whatever else the vendors bring to show. Each day will have different items on display.

“To combine the antiques with the gun show just seems to fit,” said Appelgren. “Lots of the antique people are also hunters and fisherman and vice-versa, so it fits really well together.”

Appelgren said that the idea to host the event came after throwing her own private collectible and antique show with friends. The event grew with popularity until it eventually became community wide.

Last year’s gun show was the city’s first one in 26 years.

“It’s exciting to see something like that come back to Prince Albert,” said Appelgren.

The two-day long show begins on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and runs on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission to the show is $3 per day. Parking is free and there will be a concession on site.