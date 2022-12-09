And the Winner Is…

By
Michael Oleksyn
Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Original member Hubert Smith and club President Alan Andal made the draw in the Vintage Power Machines Museum draw for half a side of beef or $1,000 at the Prince Albert Legion on Tuesday evening. The winner of the grand prize was Don Beskorwayne.
Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald
