And the nominees are…

The Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce unveiled the nominees for the Samuel McLeod Business Awards during the Legacy Brunch on Monday. The award ceremony will take place on April 14 at Plaza 88.

Business Leader of the Year — Amy Lamb with WillowGrove Pharmacy, Colin Fraser with OK Tire & Auto Services, and Colette McDermott with Colette Portamedic Services. Bailey Sutherland/Daily Herald.

Business Transformation – Tru-North Yamaha & Marine, Lakeland Hyundai, and Feher Financial. Bailey Sutherland/Daily Herald.

Community Involvement – River Park Funeral Home & Prince Albert Memorial Gardens, Mann-Northway, and Diamond North Credit Union. Bailey Sutherland/Daily Herald.

Customer Service – Lake Country Co-op, Ricky’s All Day Grill, and Diamond North Credit Union. Bailey Sutherland/Daily Herald.

Diversity in the Workplace – 6th Avenue Car Wash & Auto Glass, Community Service Centre, and Mont St. Joseph Home. Bailey Sutherland/Daily Herald.

Indigenous Business of the Year – Media Made Simple, ABM Plumbing & Heating, and Athabasca Basin Development. Bailey Sutherland/Daily Herald.

Marketing – Phantom Light Distillery, Korycki Mechanical, and Hope’s Home. Bailey Sutherland/Daily Herald.

New Venture – Phantom Light Distillery, Lemon Yellow Art Studio, and Aurora Chiropractic. Bailey Sutherland/Daily Herald.

Non-Profit Organization – KIN Enterprises, Mont St. Joseph Home, and YWCA. Bailey Sutherland/Daily Herald.

Young Entrepreneur – Tayler Korycki with Korycki Mechanical, Tia Furstenberg and Kayanna Wirtz with Lemon Yellow Art Studio, and Dane Sanderson with Media Made Simple. Bailey Sutherland/Daily Herald.