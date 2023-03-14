75th Annual Prince Albert Music Festival Vocal Scholarships

By
Daily Herald
-
The 75th Prince Albert Music Festival vocal scholarship winners pose for a photo following the award ceremony at Messiah Lutheran Church on Friday March 10. Submitted photo.

The Prince Albert Music Festival held their second of three award ceremonies on Friday, March 10. That night they honoured the festival’s top vocal performers with a concert and ceremony at Messiah Lutheran Church. A list of winners is below.

The final award ceremony will feature the festival’s top instrumental students. The event will be held at Calvary United Church on March 19.

Solo/Duet

  • Conexus Credit Union:  10 years and under ($50.00) – Alexandrine Bergeron
  • Watsonairs Ladies Choral Group:  11-12 years ($50.00 and shield) – Lydia Bergeron
  • Canadian Tire – Prince Albert:  13-15 years ($100.00) – Leigha Dunn
  • Jim Pattison Broadcast Group:  16-18 years ($100.00) – Avari Coleman
  • Butler Family Foundation:  Sacred ($50.00) – Zoe Mortimer
  • Optimist Club of Prince Albert:  Art Song ($50.00) – Avari Coleman
  • Canadian Tire – Prince Albert:  Canadian ($100.00) – Lydia Bergeron
  • Alice & Jack Atkinson Memorial:  Folk Song/Ballad, 13 years and under ($50.00) – Adrianna Kowalski
  • Alice & Jack Atkinson Memorial:  Folk Song/Ballad, 14 – 18 years ($50.00) – Zoe Mortimer
  • Alice & Jack Atkinson Memorial:  Recital, 14 years and under ($50.00) – Tori Korczak
  • Jim Pattison Broadcast Group:  Recital, 15-18 years ($50.00) – Tazana Nilson
  • Optimist Club of Prince Albert:  RCM/CC, any grade ($50.00) – Willow Vogelgesang
  • Feher Family:  Language other than English ($100.00) – Willow Vogelgesang
  • John & Donna Kreiser:  First Year Competitor ($50.00) – Cohen Cantin

Musical Theatre

  • Jim Pattison Broadcast Group:  Ballad, 14 years and under ($50.00) – Tori Korczak
  • Performing Arts Warehouse:  Ballad, 15-18 years ($100.00) – Tazana Nilson
  • Jim Pattison Broadcast Group:  Up-tempo, 13 years and under ($50.00) – Adrianna Kowalski
  • Performing Arts Warehouse:  Up-tempo, 14-18 years ($100.00) – Tazana Nilson
  • Langlois Music:  Highest Mark ($50.00) – Tazana Nilson

Adjudicator’s Choice

  • Canadian Tire – Prince Albert:  8-10 years ($50.00) – Alexandrine Bergeron
  • Canadian Tire – Prince Albert:  11-13 years ($50.00) – Anya Coertze
  • Canadian Tire – Prince Albert:  14-15 years ($100.00) – Alex Rensberry
  • Canadian Tire – Prince Albert:  16-18 years ($100.00) – Charlotte Lysyk
  • Jim Pattison Broadcast Group:  Provincial ($100.00) – Willow Vogelgesang

Choral

  • Fournier Trophy and Scholarship:  Choral ($100.00) – Big Noise Youth Choir
  • Candace Bernier Memorial Scholarship:  Choral ($100.00) – Ecole St. Mary School Choir
  • Prince Albert Catholic School Division:  School ($100.00) – St. Anne Glee Club
  • Prince Albert Superannuated Teachers:  School ($100.00) – Ecole Holy Cross Glee Club
  • Saskatchewan Rivers School Division:  School/Choral ($100.00) – Ecole Vickers Choir
  • Canadian Federation of University Women, Prince Albert Club:  Choral, open ($100.00 – Prince Albert Children’s Choir
  • Jim Pattison Broadcast Group:  Choral ($100.00) – Big Noise Youth Choir
-Advertisement-

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR