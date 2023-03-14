75th Annual Prince Albert Music Festival Vocal Scholarships

The Prince Albert Music Festival held their second of three award ceremonies on Friday, March 10. That night they honoured the festival’s top vocal performers with a concert and ceremony at Messiah Lutheran Church. A list of winners is below.

The final award ceremony will feature the festival’s top instrumental students. The event will be held at Calvary United Church on March 19.

Solo/Duet

Conexus Credit Union: 10 years and under ($50.00) – Alexandrine Bergeron

Watsonairs Ladies Choral Group: 11-12 years ($50.00 and shield) – Lydia Bergeron

Canadian Tire – Prince Albert: 13-15 years ($100.00) – Leigha Dunn

Jim Pattison Broadcast Group: 16-18 years ($100.00) – Avari Coleman

Butler Family Foundation: Sacred ($50.00) – Zoe Mortimer

Optimist Club of Prince Albert: Art Song ($50.00) – Avari Coleman

Canadian Tire – Prince Albert: Canadian ($100.00) – Lydia Bergeron

Alice & Jack Atkinson Memorial: Folk Song/Ballad, 13 years and under ($50.00) – Adrianna Kowalski

Alice & Jack Atkinson Memorial: Folk Song/Ballad, 14 – 18 years ($50.00) – Zoe Mortimer

Alice & Jack Atkinson Memorial: Recital, 14 years and under ($50.00) – Tori Korczak

Jim Pattison Broadcast Group: Recital, 15-18 years ($50.00) – Tazana Nilson

Optimist Club of Prince Albert: RCM/CC, any grade ($50.00) – Willow Vogelgesang

Feher Family: Language other than English ($100.00) – Willow Vogelgesang

John & Donna Kreiser: First Year Competitor ($50.00) – Cohen Cantin

Musical Theatre

Jim Pattison Broadcast Group: Ballad, 14 years and under ($50.00) – Tori Korczak

Performing Arts Warehouse: Ballad, 15-18 years ($100.00) – Tazana Nilson

Jim Pattison Broadcast Group: Up-tempo, 13 years and under ($50.00) – Adrianna Kowalski

Performing Arts Warehouse: Up-tempo, 14-18 years ($100.00) – Tazana Nilson

Langlois Music: Highest Mark ($50.00) – Tazana Nilson

Adjudicator’s Choice

Canadian Tire – Prince Albert: 8-10 years ($50.00) – Alexandrine Bergeron

Canadian Tire – Prince Albert: 11-13 years ($50.00) – Anya Coertze

Canadian Tire – Prince Albert: 14-15 years ($100.00) – Alex Rensberry

Canadian Tire – Prince Albert: 16-18 years ($100.00) – Charlotte Lysyk

Jim Pattison Broadcast Group: Provincial ($100.00) – Willow Vogelgesang

Choral

Fournier Trophy and Scholarship: Choral ($100.00) – Big Noise Youth Choir

Candace Bernier Memorial Scholarship: Choral ($100.00) – Ecole St. Mary School Choir

Prince Albert Catholic School Division: School ($100.00) – St. Anne Glee Club

Prince Albert Superannuated Teachers: School ($100.00) – Ecole Holy Cross Glee Club

Saskatchewan Rivers School Division: School/Choral ($100.00) – Ecole Vickers Choir

Canadian Federation of University Women, Prince Albert Club: Choral, open ($100.00 – Prince Albert Children’s Choir