Albert Gosselin Park on Erickson Crescent unveiled to honour veteran

The City of Prince Albert held the second park naming ceremony of the weekend on Sunday as they continue the final stage of a plan to name city parks after local veterans.

The park on Erickson Crescent in Carlton Park was the second to receive its new name after Loyd Smith Park was unveiled on Saturday. It will now be officially called Albert E. Gosselin Park after Albert Gosselin, a Prince Albert veteran and former member of the Legion and ANAVETs.

Gosselin’s daughter Bev Erickson said that the day was quite emotional for her.

“It was quite, quite an honour for Dad’s name to be put forth. I know that they had a long list of people that they got to choose from. So it came from the Legion and the Army and Navy (ANAVET) and just citizens in general. So we’re very humbled to have a park named after our Dad,” Erickson said.

Erickson Cresent is named after Orville Erickson who is the father of Erickson’s husband Doug Erickson.

“So that’s kind of another full circle event,” Erickson said.

Erickson explained that the Gosselin family comes from the Spruce Home area and her mother was from the Paddockwood area, which was one reason so many of the family were in attendance.

“So we still have a lot of family in the area,” she said.

Michael Oleksyn Family from around the Prince Albert area was in attendance for the unveiling of Albert Gosselin Park on Sunday afternoon.

She gave credit to all of City Council but especially Dennis Ogrodnick for the work on the park names.

“And originally, I believe that most of these names were put forth for street names. But because there were so many and so many to honour they decided to rename some of the parks that didn’t have names. So that’s how this came to be. And Dennis and other councillors were instrumental in doing that,” Erickson said.

Emcee and Ward 6 Counc. Blake Edwards led the short ceremony.

Gosselin’s son Ray Gosselin gave a brief history of Gosselin’s life. When the family was invited to speak Erickson spoke on behalf of the family.

Gosselin enlisted in 1942 during World War II and served in the Black Watch until he was honourably discharged. According to Gosselin his father spent 18 months on the front lines and never fired a shot. Instead, Gosselin worked in demolitions and cleared minefields so troops could advance, based on previous experience in hard rock mining. Gosselin was injured when a motor struck a truck containing recently cleared explosives and his back never recovered. However, when given the option to return home he remained in the field.

He returned to Canada with the rank of Lance Corporal and a carpenter tradesman distinction Gosselin was awarded the 1939-1945 Bronze Star, the Italy Star, the France and Germany Star, the Voluntary Service Medal and the King George IV Medal.

After returning to Prince Albert he was active in and served in executive positions for the ANAVETs and the Royal Canadian Legion.

Because the park is named after a veteran, both a Legion and ANAVET Colour Party were in attendance.

Marie Mathers of the Prince Albert Legion did the prayer and concluded the ceremony with a reading of the Act of Remembrance.

Erickson appreciated the whole concept of naming parks after veterans and other significant people.

“I think it’s a wonderful way to remember people that were instrumental in the city and contribute to everything that Prince Albert was and is,” Erickson said.

“My parents were married in 1946, they bought a little house on 19th Street East, and we lived there our entire lives. We never moved. So until they passed away in the 1990s, we were in that same house so they lived there for 40 years,” she added.

The park is going to become a spot for the family to meet each year beginning with Sunday after the ceremony.

“We’re going to start trying to make this a yearly thing here at the park. In the past, we just went to a cousin’s house and that kind of thing. So this is something we’d like to start doing,” Erickson said.

After Gosselin’s four children unveiled the monument Councillor Dennis Ogrodnick brought remarks on behalf of the city of Prince Albert. Edwards, Councillor Dawn Kilmer and Ogrodnick placed a Legion memento by the new monument.

“I’d like to thank the city, the Legion and the Army and Navy for attending and being instrumental in doing all this,” Erickson said.