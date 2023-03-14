Our Climate Quest travelling exhibit takes over Prince Albert Science Centre to engage local youth in climate action

Science North’s Our Climate Quest is making a stop at the Prince Albert Science Centre as the travelling exhibit continues on its cross Canada tour.

Children and adults of all ages are encouraged to join them for a week of hands-on educational activities centered around climate action. Science Communicators with the Sudbury Science Centre’s Our Climate Quest Melissa Mills and Kennedy Williamson have set up shop inside the Gateway Mall to teach Prince Albert youth about living greener and doing their part to protect the environment.

“We really want to spread the word about climate change and encourage people to take action in their own lives,” said Williamson. “Even if it’s just small steps, because those small steps can be really impactful and make big change.”

The hands-on and engaging activities that are an integral part of Our Climate Quest is a good way to experience learning, spark imagination and get children interested in science, according to Williamson.

Bailey Sutherland/Daily Herald. Some of the activities set up inside the Prince Albert Science Centre as part of the Our Climate Quest exhibit.

“Children are our future, so it’s really important to get them thinking about science and what they can do with their future lives and how they impact the world around them,” she said.

Mills mentioned that they had a fantastic opening day, with over 140 people coming through on Saturday alone.

“We’ve had a great time since we’ve been here and we’re excited for the next couple of weeks,” she added.

To make Our Climate Quest possible, Science North received grant funding from the Government of Canada to talk about climate change and design exhibits with the goal to reach as many kids and youth as they can. Their target age is anywhere from kindergarten to grade 12, but there’s something fun available for everyone, said Williamson.

Bailey Sutherland/Daily Herald. Some of the activities set up inside the Prince Albert Science Centre as part of the Our Climate Quest exhibit.

Prince Albert is Our Climate Quest’s first location in northern Saskatchewan and marks stop number 11 for the travelling exhibit. After finishing up in the city, they will be heading out to northern Alberta where they plan to stop in Peace River and High Level. Following that is the Northwest Territories.

Make sure to stop in at the Prince Albert Science Centre before the Our Climate Quest exhibit is gone. Mills and Williamson will be there from Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. until March 30. The exhibit is also open for school and group bookings, which can be made by contacting the Prince Albert Science Centre. Admission is by donation.