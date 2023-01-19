31-year-old Prince Albert woman identified as person killed in Wednesday house fire

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, police were called to a residence in the 800 Block of 2nd Street East for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, members with the Prince Albert Fire Department located a woman inside the home. She was transported to hospital by Parkland Ambulance, where she was pronounced deceased.

No other individuals were located inside.

The decease has been identified as a 31-year-old Prince Albert woman. Her name will not be released at the request of her family.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in the coming days.

The Prince Albert Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Investigators will remain in the area for the rest of the day Thursday and possibly into Friday as the investigation continues, according to police.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance or photos from the area between approximately 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.