Youth in distress rescued from Diefenbaker Bridge

Officers with the Prince Albert Police Service were called to the Diefenbaker Bridge late Thursday night following a report of a person standing outside the railing.

Around 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area after a passerby noted a person in distress on the bridge railing. Upon arrival, Patrol members located a young woman experiencing an emotional crisis.

While speaking with the youth, officers were able to reach out and pull her to safety away from the railing.

According to a media release, she was then connected with members from the Prince Albert Police Service’s Police and Crisis Team (PACT) and additional health supports.