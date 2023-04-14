Carlton Principal Court to move into superintendent role in August

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division has announced the hiring of Carlton Comprehensive High School Principal Jeff Court as a new superintendent beginning on Aug 1.

Court said he wanted to work on the administrative side in the next step of his career as an educator.

“Ultimately, it boils down to just wanting to explore that idea of division-based leadership rather than just school-based leadership,” Court said. “Both are super important but (it’s) just that next step of your professional life, moving into that division perspective.”

Court holds two Bachelor degrees from the University of Saskatchewan and a Masters degree in Curriculum and Instruction from University of Regina. He also is looking forward to expanding his reach working with staff.

“I’m looking forward to supporting staff in a different way,” he said. “In Carlton I am working in Prince Albert, and from a division perspective, it has expanded beyond that to Big River, Debden, Canwood, Meath Park, Birch Hills and then, obviously, the variety of elementary schools from around the school division as well.

“I am just super excited for a new opportunity, but will miss the Carlton community and the families and kids and those relationships that we have worked so hard to build,” he added. “I look forward to a new opportunity but also will be around in a different capacity to support those folks.”

Court will complete the current school year before transitioning to his new position.

“That will be nice,” he said. “I am looking forward to finishing out the year and getting to spend that time with the students.”

Court has been an educator for 20 years, part of the SRPSD team since 2005, and for the last several years has served as the principal at Carlton.

As a proud Metis citizen, Court said he brings a passion for building relationships and partnerships that supports student learning.

“When you go into teaching, you go into teaching because of the kids and this is just a different take on that (by) supporting staff,” he explained.

“I don’t take the kid part lightly and I think that’s ultimately what it’s all about and it’s just going about that in a different way,” Court said.

The Division announced Court’s hiring in a press release on Wednesday. In they, they credited Court for supporting teacher professional growth, building community engagement, and supporting strong, positive cultures for learning.

Education director Robert Bratvold said Court will contribute a great deal of insight and ability to the senior leadership team and SRPSD will benefit from his depth of knowledge and his demonstrated skill, passion and success in improving student learning.

“We are excited to have Mr. Court join the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division senior leadership team. We look forward to the work he will lead and the expertise he will provide for the benefit of our students, staff, families and community partners,” Bratvold said in the press release.

As is required for these kinds of positions in the province, the finalization of the appointment includes approval of the Education Relations Board designation as Out of Scope as well as confirmation of membership as a qualified member of the League of Educational Administrators Superintendents and Directors. Those details will be coordinated in the coming weeks.