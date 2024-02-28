Woman in hospital with non-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) responded to Second Avenue West at the report of a woman being hit by a vehicle, leaving the woman in the Victoria Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 6:55 a.m. on Feb. 28, the PAPS made their way to the 3200 block of Second Avenue West after a report was made that a civilian had been hit by a vehicle.

Upon getting there, police reported that two vehicles were driving south side-by-side when the vehicle in the right lane observed that a person was going to cross, so the vehicle slowed to make way for the person to cross. Due to the exhaust of the vehicle and the civilian wearing dark clothing, the vehicle coming up on the left lane did not see the person crossing the street and a collision occurred.

The 42-year-old woman who was hit was treated at the scene by Parkland Ambulance for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and then transported to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.