RCMP searching for suspect who stole spike belt from police vehicle

Pinehouse RCMP officers are searching for a suspect who stole a spike belt from a RCMP truck tool box on Feb. 15.

RCMP described the spike belt was in a black plastic case that is roughly 60 cm by 50 cm, with the word ‘Stinger’ on it. Spike belts are expandable metal grids with spikes on them.

The theft occurred at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 15. According to an RCMP press release, a man dressed in all black clothing attempted to break into two tool boxes attached to the back of police trucks at the RCMP detachment in Pinehouse Lake. The suspect stole the spike belt, flares, a prybar, and winch controls from the second truck after failing to break into the first.

RCMP are investigating the theft and have asked the public to report any information about this theft.