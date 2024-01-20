Woman charged following investigation into September 2021 pedestrian death

The La Ronge RCMP have arrested a 29-year-old woman following an investigation into the death of a 22-year-old man from Sucker River who was hit and killed in September 2021.

Christine Charles, 29, from the La Ronge District faces five charges, including manslaughter, criminal negligence, and operating a motor vehicle while imparted causing death.

Officers later arrested Charles on Jan. 16 in the La Ronge District. She will appear in La Ronge provincial court on Feb. 1.

The charges stem from an investigation into a Sept. 30, 2021 collision on Frances Roberts Street in the La Ronge District. RCMP officers were called to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. following reports of an injured pedestrian in a parking lot.

Officers found an injured 22-year-old man who was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later declared dead.

Investigators later recovered a blue hatchback, which is believed to be the vehicle used in the incident.

La Ronge RCMP investigated the case with help from the Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist, the Saskatchewan RCMP’s La Ronge General Investigation Section, and the Prince Albert Forensic Identification Section.