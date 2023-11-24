Wine Premier proceeds making life better at Mont St Joe’s

The Mont St. Joseph Foundation is roughly $13,500 closer to completing their latest project thanks to the Rotary Club of Prince Albert Wine Premier.

Rotary representatives stopped by Friday morning to deliver the cheque to foundation CEO Wayne Nogier. Nogier said they’re thankful for amazing partners like the Rotary Club.

“They have been exceedingly generous to Mont St. Joseph Foundation,” he said. “A donation like that is a real testament to what they do in the community of Prince Albert. We’re just happy we’re the beneficiary of an incredible wine premier. I can’t tell you how important these types of relationships are to us.”

The funds will go towards a dining room enhancement project. Nogier said the building is about 25 years old, and they need to refurbish the facility.

“Our residents have changed over the last 25 years and making sure that people get good nutrition and they’re comfortable and that it’s a home-like environment, those things have to continue to evolve,” he explained. “We’re in a renewal phase of that and these dollars will go directly into helping support that program.”

More than 215 people attend the 16th annual Rotary Wine Premier at Plaza 88 on Nov. 4. Together, they raised $27,000 for local charitable causes. Those funds are split between Mont St. Joseph and Future Community Projects.

Rotary president Austin Atchison said it was encouraging to see so many people come out and support the event.

“It’s very heartwarming to see the community come together and share this good time and give back to the community,” he said. “It really emphasizes the commitment to our local community here. I really think we’re very fortunate.”

Atchison said the event has rebounded nicely after COVID restrictions forced many service clubs to scale back their fundraising efforts. He credited local residents for making the evening a success.

“I think people want to get out and have that connection, that sense of camaraderie,” he explained. “Also, people want to give back.”

Atchison said the Rotary Club appreciate Mont St. Joseph’s commitment to their residents and the community. He said they wanted to support those efforts with a donation.

“(There are people) in our work environments, in our clubs, who have family members here, so we want to make sure we’re giving back where it’s needed most,” he explained.