WHL announces sanctions against Moose Jaw Warriors

The Western Hockey League announced several sanctions on Friday afternoon against the Moose Jaw Warriors following the completing of an independent investigation into violations of team rules and the WHL Standard of Conduct policies.

All four Warrior players that were a part of the off-ice incident will remain suspended through the end of the regular season. Connor Ungar, Max Wanner, Marek Howell and Lynden Lakovic were all suspended indefinitely by the WHL back on Feb. 13.

Moose Jaw head coach Mark O’Leary and general manager Jason Ripplinger have been suspended by the league for five games, effectively immediately and the organization has been fined $25,000.

According to the league’s press release, the off-ice incident took place during a team road trip in Edmonton in February. The incident was initially reviewed by the WHL Security Network before informing police in both Edmonton and Moose Jaw. The WHL also commissioned an independent third-party to investigate the matter.

