Wellness Entrepreneur Extraordinaire

Passion for health and wellness is the driving force for the long time Prince Albert business owner Janine Favreau. Born and raised in PA, Janine earned a teaching certificate from the University of Saskatchewan.

Not being in a classroom setup wasn’t a hindrance for her to actively share her knowledge and educate people on how to improve life through proper supplementation and healthy choices. Over the years, she has built a reputation as a trusted supplements adviser in natural health and wellness, and her Nutters store has become a go-to destination for those seeking to improve their health and wellbeing.

Despite her busy schedule as a business owner, Janine is also a devoted mother to her son Joel Favreau, a goaltender for Melfort Mustangs who received the Most Valuable Player Award and Fan’s Choice Award given at the awards banquet on March 4th. She has always been a proud supporter of her son’s career, attending his games and cheering him on from the sidelines.

Through Nutters Everyday Naturals and her support of her son’s hockey career, Janine has become a respected and influential figure in the community. She is admired for her entrepreneurial spirit, her dedication to natural health and wellness, and her unwavering commitment to her family and her community.

Janine’s hard work did not go unnoticed. She received numerous awards from various organizations for her unparalleled dedication to provide excellent service and quality products to Prince Albert and area. In 2013, she was the inaugural recipient of the Samuel McLeod Business Award for Prince Albert’s Female Business Leader of the Year awarded by the Prince Albert & District Chamber of Commerce. From the same body, Janine also received the 2020 Legacy Award. The award was given to a businessperson who had a positive impact on P.A. and district, according to the Chamber.

Last February 16th, Janine was given the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal for her exceptional qualities and outstanding service to the Province of Saskatchewan in the field of Business and Commerce. The award was handed by His Honour the Honourable Russ Mirasty, S.O.M., M.S.M.

Janine is the longest-franchise holder of Nutters Everyday Naturals store in Prince Albert, a nine-year winner of Prince Albert Best of the Best award since 2014 for the Best Health/Vitamin Store category.

Donald Cranston, president and founder of Nutters, expressed that, “when I look back at Janine’s progress and various accomplishments over the years, several powerful traits emerge rather clearly. Janine is an energetic, focused, determined entrepreneur who started out with a bulk food store and then carefully and thoughtfully shaped it into becoming a stunning natural food and wellness retail store. Her commitment to details and ongoing efforts towards employee training in customer experience and product knowledge are the foundations of her success.”

Cranston concluded by saying that “Janine truly cares about her customer, has always been and continues to be, the ultimate ‘hands on’ franchise owner, and I dare say, a role model for others seeking inspiration in our industry and across the Nutters franchise group.”