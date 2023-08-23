Welcome to Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division

Neil Finch, Director of Education, Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division

We are so excited to have your children back in our schools and to have your family be part of our school community. We are looking forward to the quality and enjoyable learning experiences in the 2023-24 school year. Our Board members, teachers and staff are determined to care for the physical and mental health of our students and with your help we will provide another year of excellence for every learner.

If you are new to our community or new to our division, welcome to a school division of excellence! Most returning students have already registered, but registration information is available on our website, Facebook page and from your neighborhood SRPSD school. We are proud of our students as they excel in our outstanding programs and proud of our employees, in whatever role they serve our students and families, as they all contribute to bringing to life our motto of “Excellence for Every Learner”.

Students will be heading back to school on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Kindergarten and Prekindergarten students may have alternate start times in the first week of school, so please look for information from your local school for details. During the year, stay connected to your child’s school to learn about the plans for a great school experience or to share your compliments and concerns. You can also contact us at the Education Centre (1-306-764-1571 or toll free 1-888-764-1571), follow us on Facebook or peruse our web site at www.srsd119.ca for information about our great schools.

I am excited for the start of this year and I know our team is looking forward to working with colleagues, students, families and the community in 2023-2024. It’s going to be a great year!

Yours in Education,

Neil Finch

Director of Education