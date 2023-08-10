Wapiti Regional Library begins CO2 monitor lending program

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

Wapiti Regional Library patrons can now borrow CO2 monitors to measure the air quality of their indoor spaces.

Wapiti Regional Library’s program launches Aug. 7. The region has 10 carbon dioxide monitors, which Wapiti patrons can borrow for up to two weeks.

The CO2 monitors were provided by a grant from the Community Access to Ventilation Information organization’s Canadian CO2 Monitor Expansion Program. The monitors will be held at the region’s Big River, Birch Hills, Candle Lake, Hudson Bay, Humboldt, Melfort, Nipawin, Shellbrook, Spiritwood and Tisdale branches, and can be delivered to other Wapiti branches for pick-up using a holds request.

CO2 monitors can be used to measure indoor air quality, based off CO2 levels, temperature, relative humidity and atmospheric pressure.

“Knowing the CO2 levels in an indoor space can help you identify and fix poor ventilation, and lower the risk of airborne infections and other negative effects,” says Wapiti Community Service Librarian Lindsay Baker. “We hope that with these monitors, we can help our patrons create healthier living and working spaces for themselves.”

Wapiti patrons interested in checking out a CO2 monitor can learn more and place a hold on one from the wapitilibrary.ca website.