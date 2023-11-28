Wanted man believed to be in Big River First Nation area, RCMP say

RCMP continue to search for a wanted man believed to be in the Big River First Nation area.

A Sunday news release said Correctional Service Canada requested assistance from the RCMP in locating 45-year-old Willard Bear. As of Tuesday evening, Bear has still not been located.

He’s described as six feet tall, weighing about 165 lbs, with black hair, which is sometimes shaved, glasses and possibly a beard.

Police say not to approach Bear if you see him.

Instead, report any sightings or information on his whereabouts to your location police service or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.