Wakaw residents urged to seek shelter after man armed with knife spotted in stolen vehicle

RMCP have urged residents in the Wakaw area to seek shelter or shelter in place after a man armed with a knife was scene travelling in a stolen vehicle.

Police say the vehicle is a white Chevy Avalanche, license 953 LPL, that was reported stolen at 2:10 p.m. It was last seen travelling in Wakaw on Cemetery Road. The direction of travel is unknown.

RCMP issued an emergency alert about the incident at 2:49 p.m. on Wednesday. Police do not know the identity of the driver, but believe this incident is related to the dangerous persons emergency alert issued on Sunday.

Police urge residents in the area to use caution when allowing others into their residences, and to avoid picking up hitchhikers or approaching suspicious persons.