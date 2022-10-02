Urban Art Tour shows the process behind the art

The Gateway Mall Urban Art Tour is bringing artists of all crafts together to share their work and inspire others to “connect, care, and celebrate” the cultural aspects behind the art.

While finishing up a commissioned art piece, Indigenous artist Earl McKay shared the inspiration behind his work and how painting became his escape from the trauma of the world.

“I’ve been painting ever since I can remember. I was in the 60’s scoop so it was an escape from all the crap I went through; an escape from reality,” said McKay. “A lot of young guys, their escape was hockey. There were also other natives like myself, art was our escape.”

McKay said painting is his passion. He creates art for more than eight hours a day starting from when he wakes up in the morning, “I have to keep on creating, that’s why I’m here”.

Marilyn Matice said beading has been helping her find her family roots and brings her closer to the Creator.

“I’ve been discovering my heritage that I didn’t grow up around, so I’ve been finding it on my own,” said Matice. “Making jewellery is a way to do that.”

Matice is also a writer, poet, and storyteller, with a published book for young adults called the Adirondack Chairs.



She shared her booth with flower crowns made by LucienArts, who she says tells stories “through the language of flowers”.

Master crafter Cheryl Lloyd started tatting after learning about her twice great grandmother’s lace work that is displayed in a Quebec museum.

“When I found out, I told myself that I was going to learn how to tat. I’ve mostly been learning from books and YouTube has been a big help,” said Lloyd. “I don’t know how successful I am, but I have fun doing it.”

Painting demonstrations by both Marjorie Roden and Nerissa Faye showcased their individual talents for landscape illustration.

Roden incorporated her support for Prince Albert’s junior hockey team, the Prince Albert Raiders, into the paintings of her family’s property, while Faye’s knack for watercolours blew life into her cosmic skyscapes and semi-realistic character art.

Since 2017, the Urban Art Tour has been a feature of Prince Albert’s annual Culture Days, where artists of different genres gather under the skylight at the Gateway Mall and visitors are able to meet the great minds behind the creations.

“It brings together those artists with the general public who come and inquire. They get to learn, they get to hear from the artists,” said Gateway Mall Marketing Coordinator Donna Hordyski. “Hopefully it will inspire everyone, if they’ve been thinking of starting a craft or something similar.”