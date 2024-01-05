U15 AA Foxes fall in opening game of Prince Albert Female Hockey Tournament

The Prince Albert U15 AA Foxes couldn’t kick off the Prince Albert Female Hockey Tournament off on the right foot falling 4-1 to the Lloydminster Steelers at the Art Hauser Centre on Friday afternoon.

Foxes head coach Cory Trann says he was happy with the effort Prince Albert showed.

“It’s the first game back after Christmas break and I thought the girls did well to get their feet moving and starting to read some scene plays and getting the puck moving up to their forwards from the defense. I thought a defense played a good game. Lloydminster has a good team, they had a lot of firepower. We had to respond to some pressure and kill quite a few penalties. Overall, I thought the girls played very well and I thought we had a good first game out from the Christmas break.”

A short handed goal would put Lloydminster on the board first at the 11:11 mark of the first period. Azelynn Newton would bank the puck off a defender’s skate and into the back of the net. The goal was unassisted.

Addison Moore would double the Lloydminster lead at the 3:36 mark of the second period. Raevyn Neahr provided the lone assist.

Harlee Bensmiller would extend the Lloydminster lead to 3-0 at the 11:00 mark. Calla Schlosser and Karsyn Woytiuk had the assists.

Schlosser would pick up a goal of her own in the third period at the 5:57 mark of the final frame. Annika Aggarwal assisted on the play.

Layah Mitchell got Prince Albert on the board at the 17:03 mark of the third period on the power play. Jana Simonson had the lone assist.

Trann says he was happy to see the Foxes break into the score column.

“It’s always nice to get that goose egg off the score clock and we fought the puck right around the net today, we had some opportunities and we didn’t capitalize on those, it was nice to see the players put the puck in the net at the end and they deserved that goal.”

Female hockey is taking centre stage in Prince Albert this weekend. The Prince Albert Female Hockey Tournament is seeing teams from U9 all the way through U18AA competing across the city.

Trann says the tournament is something everyone involved in female hockey within Prince Albert is proud of being able to host.

“We’re really proud of this Foxes tournament this weekend. It’s one of the biggest female tournaments in the province. It highlights a lot of female players in our province and from out of province. It’s a big showcase for female hockey and we have a lot of positive players coming out of our city. As you can see in the professional hockey league we’ve got two players who played it last weekend. We’re really proud of the work that we do here with female hockey and the work that our tournament committee does to put on such a great show here.”

In other action, the U18 AA Foxes skated to a 2-2 tie with the Eastman Sharks.

The U15 AA Foxes were back in action at 8:30 p.m. Friday, but results from the game were not available as of press time.