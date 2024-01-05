Prince Albert delivery driver to stand trial for manslaughter

A Prince Albert delivery driver accused of killing a fast food worker in the Cornerstone business district will stand trial for manslaughter later this year.

Rajdeepsinh Bihola is accused of killing Allan Andres in May 2022. On Friday, Judge Steven Schiefner ordered Bihola to stand trial following a four-day preliminary hearing that ended in November.

Bihola stood silently in a light brown bunnyhug and black track pants while Schiefner read the first few paragraphs of his decision. Three of Andres’ family members were also in court for the announcement.

Evidence given at a preliminary hearing cannot be published due to Section 542 of the criminal code. The Crown and defence have not settled on a trial date.

The charge stems from an altercation that occurred on May 18, 2022 in the 800 Block of 15th Street East. Prince Albert police were called to the area at 2 p.m. following reports of an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police reported that a 31-year-old man was transported to hospital in serious condition. Police later identified the man as Allan Andres. Andres died of his injuries on May 26, 2022.

Investigators initially charged Bihola with aggravated assault, but upgraded the charges to second degree murder after Andres’ death.