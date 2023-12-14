Two Martensville fires considered suspicious by RCMP

Martensville RCMP investigators say two fires that occurred in the community on Dec. 12 may be suspicious in nature.

Officers received reports of a fire at a business on Centennial Drive South at around 2:40 a.m. The RCMP assisted members of the Martensville Fire Department and Warman Fire Rescue at the scene. The building was destroyed, but no injuries were reported.

Officers received reports of a second fire at a residence on Fifth Street at around 9:30 a.m. the same day. Once again, the RCMP assisted members of the Martensville Fire Department and Warman Fire Rescue at the scene. This building was also destroyed by fire, and no injuries were reported.

RCMP investigators have asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in these areas on the morning of Dec. 12 to contact their local police jurisdiction, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Fire investigators with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency are also on scene.