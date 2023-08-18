Carnival to highlight Humboldt’s historic water tower

by Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

A fun carnival at the base of Humboldt’s historic water tower will highlight the importance of the landmark to the community.

The Water Tower Carnival will be held Saturday, Aug, 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be some water-themed games and children’s game as well as a few guests.

One will be Jeff Burton, the author of the comic book Auroraman. In the comic, Auroraman has his secret base in the Water Tower. The author will be at the carnival to sign books and talk to the kids about making comic books.

From 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., there will be Juggler Joel from the Saskatoon Juggling Club.

“Joel will wow the crowd with his gravity-defying juggling skills – and let kids try their hand (pun intended!) at juggling themselves!” the muesum said in a media release.

The Water Tower Carnival will feature fun carnival games like a fishing pond, a water-balloon bean-bag toss, and more. There will also be a chance to tour a fire truck with the Humboldt Fire Department!

The tower will also be open for tours, which highlights the struggle for water on the prairies, the spiral staircase to the top, and an aerial view of Humboldt.

Built in 1915, Humboldt’s Historic Water Tower is one of only four such structures remaining in the province of Saskatchewan. The exterior design is striking due to its resemblance of a coastal lighthouse. The water tower provided Humboldt with drinking water from Stoney Lake and Burton Lake until 1977.

Abandoned over 25 years ago, the tower has suffered from exposure to the elements and years of neglect. Restoration of the historic landmark began in 2003 and continues along with ongoing fundraising efforts.