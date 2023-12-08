NewsTop Stories Tree lighting ceremony brightens up City Hall: Photo Gallery By Bailey Sutherland - December 8, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinCopy URL Bailey Sutherland/Daily Herald The Prince Albert Children's Choir leads the crowd with Christmas carols during the Tree Lighting Ceremony outside City Hall on December 5, 2023. The choir was one of many attractions as residents flocked downtown for the ceremony. Bailey Sutherland/Daily HeraldBeth Gobeil with Artists in Communities helps Shelby Parenteau and her daughters Willow and Copeland write letters to Santa Claus. Bailey Sutherland/Daily HeraldThe Prince Albert Fire Department made a stop at City Hall Square to spread some holiday cheer during the 2023 Tree Lighting Ceremony. Bailey Sutherland/Daily HeraldThe Prince Albert Mintos, the Prince Albert Timberjacks and the Mann-Northway Northern Bears pose for a photo in City Hall Square during the Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 5, 2023. Bailey Sutherland/Daily HeraldThe tree outside City Hall adorned with over 8,000 lights generously sponsored by Beau Lac Funeral Home. Bailey Sutherland/Daily HeraldUkrainian newcomers handed out cups of hot chocolate to warm up the crown outside City Hall during the 2023 Tree Lighting Ceremony. -Advertisement-