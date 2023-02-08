Traffic stop of stolen vehicle leads to drug charges for two women

Around 2:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning, officers on patrol identified a vehicle that had been reported stolen and pulled the vehicle over in the 900 Block of 13th St. W. in Prince Albert.

Upon further investigation, police located just over 60 grams of meth, more than 10 grams of cocaine, and a machete.

Hailey Okemow, 21, of Saskatoon, and Karalyn Naytowhow, 32, of Prince Albert, are each charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count possession of stolen property.

Okemow is further charged with obstruction of a peace officer and breach of a court order.

Both accused made their first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Wednesday.