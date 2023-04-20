Traffic delayed outside Sask. Penitentiary as national strike enters second day

Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff in Prince Albert were delayed on their way to work Thursday morning, as federal public servants picketed outside the institution on the second day of Canada’s biggest national strike.

Around 11 a.m., more than 30 vehicles with their hazards on were lined up down 15th Street West, all the way to the corner of 15th Avenue West.

Passing vehicles honked in support of local members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, which include employees at the Sask. Penitentiary, that could be seen with signs protesting for fair wages.

More than 155,000 federal public servants are on strike across Canada, with only essential workers required to stay in office. Negotiations are still currently in the works between the Union and the federal government.