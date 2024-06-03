Tisdale among communities to benefit from airport program

On Friday the Government of Saskatchewan announced a more than a $889,000 commitment toward 12 community airport projects, which will help build and protect the province’s quality of life.

Included in the announcement were Melfort and Tisdale.

“This particular infrastructure plays a key role in our transportation system,” Highways Minister Lori Carr said in a release . “Community and regional airports support air ambulance, policing and firefighting services, along with the agricultural sector and other industries, while positioning rural and northern communities for growth.”

The Ministry of Highways’ Community Airport Partnership (CAP) program invests in eligible projects such as upgrades to runways and taxiways, lighting, security fencing and navigational systems. Each project is funded on a 50/50 cost-sharing basis between the recipient and the provincial government to a maximum $275,000.

“The aviation sector across Saskatchewan is grateful for this ongoing partnership with the provincial government,” Saskatchewan Aviation Council President Janet Keim said.

“As we all know, airports are drivers of economic growth. Thanks to this important program, key infrastructure investments are maintaining and improving airports servicing communities throughout Saskatchewan, thereby contributing to the economic and social wellbeing of the region.”

Tisdale, which was where the announcement took place ,was appreciative.

“The Tisdale and area community appreciates the provincial funding toward this important local airport infrastructure project” Town of Tisdale Mayor Al Jellicoe said.

“The investment will help ensure our paved runway can continue to meet the needs of various aircrafts that provide key services to east-central Saskatchewan, such as air ambulances for health care, aerial applicators for the agricultural industry, along with other commuter and private users of the facility.”

According to the province since 2007-08, and including the most recent budget, the provincial government has allocated almost $12 million through CAP toward regional airports in 43 communities.

Airport operators, and the provincial funding allocated toward their projects for 2024-25, are: