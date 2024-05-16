TidBits from the north

Land Stories

An eight-week art program for youth, Land Stories, will start to at the library in La Ronge with Annalisa Heppner as facilitator. Watch for further information from the library. It is open to youth from all communities, the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB), Northern Village of Air Ronge and Town of La Ronge. For info call 306-425-2160.

Second Annual Women Protecting the Land Camp, Aug. 16 to 18 in La Ronge. Watch for further information and registration.

Peter A Beatty elected PBCN Chief

Peter A. Beatty was elected Chief of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) April 9 with 969 votes, defeating incumbent Karen Bird. Beatty has served as PBCN Chief in the past.

The Northern Advocate hopes to connect with Chief Beatty before the next edition.

Children’s Festival looking for vendors

Vendors are wanted for the La Ronge Children’s Festival July 1. For info email Sean Stares at libadmin.nir@pnls.lib.sk.ca

Cumberland House celebrates 250 years

Cumberland House 250th anniversary celebrations, August 11 to 17. Celebrations involve: Home Coming; Honouring Local History, Honouring Elders, Honouring Youth, storytelling, daily races, cultural connections, Cultural Village and Cultural Feast. Cumberland House is Saskatchewan’s oldest community settled in 1774.

NSITEP Grad

The Northern Saskatchewan Indigenous Teacher Education (NSITEP) Grad will be held on May 24. Third-year student, Betty Ann Durocher, will receive the Order of Gabriel Dumont during the graduation ceremonies. She is one of eight Gabriel Dumont Institute (GID) students to

2024 Pride Festival

Plans for the Pride Parade and Festival are in the works for Sat. June 29. Volunteers are needed for the planning committee and for the Festival.