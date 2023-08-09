Thursday’s Miracle Treat Day fundraising for Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital

Blizzards purchased from Dairy Queen on Thursday August 10th are supporting the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

For the past 21 years, Miracle Treat Day has fundraised for children’s hospitals. Over the past three decades, it’s donated about $48 million to local children’s hospital foundations in Canada.

According to a news release, about three million kids across the country received care from their local children’s hospitals in 2022 – both in person and virtually.

“When you treat your employees, your family or yourself to a Blizzard® Treat at Dairy Queen on Miracle Treat Day, you directly impact the lives of over 66,000 babies and children who visit Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital each year,” said Jada Kook with the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Your support helps these families stay in Saskatchewan to receive the care they need, keeping them close to home when they need it most.”

Dairy Queen is also accepting donations on Thursday, in addition to or instead of buying a Blizzard.

The money goes towards enhancing equipment, patient-centred care and programming at the hospital in Saskatoon, which opened in 2019.

It’s the only hospital in Saskatchewan that’s part of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds for its 170 hospital members. Fourteen of those are in Canada.

You can find more information on the Miracle Treat Day website and use the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay when you post on social media.

