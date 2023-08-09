RCMP looking for man wanted in Ahtahkakoop attempted murder

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a man wanted for attempted murder.

Police say Dominic Ahenakew, 31, was involved in a shooting outside of a home on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation on Tuesday. STARS transported an injured man to hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition.

Ahenakew and the victim know each other, according to a news release.

Ahenakew is charged with attempted murder with a firearm, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

He’s described as six feet tall, weighing about 200 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police believe he is travelling in a white Cheverolet pickup truck.

Although RCMP believe this was an isolated incident, Ahenakew is considered armed and dangerous. Police say not to approach him and to report any sightings through 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their nearest police service or Crime Stoppers.