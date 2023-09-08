Third person arrested as Tristan Chaboyer homicide investigation continues

The Prince Albert Police Service has laid more charges in relation to the death of Tristan Chaboyer.

Allan Genereaux, 32, was arrested on Thursday in Moose Jaw. He’s been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to human remains.

Genereaux made his first court appearance on Friday.

Last month, police arrested 45-year-old Kyle Charles and 28-year-old Harley Bear on accessory after the fact to murder charges.

Chaboyer was reported missing on Sept. 10, 2020. His remains were found about a month later in a wooded, rural area east of Prince Albert.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The police service said the investigation is ongoing, and it will provide further updates as it develops.