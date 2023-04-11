Third consecutive decrease in COVID-19 in Prince Albert according to wastewater report

The USask Global Institute for Water Security wastewater survey for Prince Albert shows that the COVID-19 viral RNA load in Prince Albert’s has decreased by 35.9 per cent.

This was the third consecutive decrease reported.

The number is based on averages of three individual daily measurements in this reporting period up to April 4 which are then compared to the weekly average of the previous week.

This week’s viral load of approximately 49,000 gene copies / 100 mL SARS-CoV-2 is the 57th highest value observed during the pandemic.

his concentration of viral particles is considered Low because it is below the range and regarded as low in Prince Albert.

This week’s viral RNA load indicates that the SARS-CoV-2 infections in Prince Albert are reducing.

The proportions of SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in Prince Albert’s wastewater by variant were: BA.5:2.0 per cent, BA.5.1:0.0 per cent, BA.2.75: 0.3 per cent, BA.4: 0.0 per cent, R346T: 97.5 per cent,Other Omicron: 0.2 per cent and non-Omicron lineages: 0.0 per cent.

Whole genome sequencing confirmed the presence of BQ.1, BQ.1.1, BQ.1.1.4, BQ.1.18, XBB.1.5, BA.5.2.1 and BE.1.1 in earlier samples; which have S:Y144del, S:R346T, S:K444T, S:N460K mutations associated with immune escape. In addition, the sequences of the most recently collected sample relative to the previously collected samples indicate the level of presence of BA.2 and BA.5 in Prince Albert’s wastewater to be 94 per cent and 78 per cent stable respectively.

All data has been shared with Saskatchewan health authorities.

USask and Global Water Futures researchers are using wastewater-based epidemiology to monitor for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19) in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford wastewater, providing early warning of infection outbreaks. This work is being done in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Public Health Agency of Canada, City of Saskatoon, City of Prince Albert and City of North Battleford.

This variant tracking data should be seen merely as an indicator of trends which need to be verified using sequencing technology through the Public Health Agency of Canada. Because individuals are at varying stages of infection when shedding the virus, the variant levels detected in sewage are not necessarily directly comparable to the proportion of variant cases found in individual swab samples confirmed through provincial genetic sequencing efforts.

