The right Omega-3 reduces risk of Heart Disease

How many readers still neglect to reduce their risk of heart attack?

Can’t cut the sugar and salt? Still addicted to tobacco? Must have those harmful fatty foods, and moderate exercise is just too tough?

This column has been like a broken record repeating the same song for years. “If you keep going to hell, you will eventually get there.”

Despite clear evidence that fish oil significantly lowers risk of coronary heart disease, why is this still a niche market, as compared to, say, ubiquitous potato chips?

Some readers, though, are listening.

In a previous column, we reported on the benefits of MaxSimil, a high-absorption form of omega-3 containing the two main nutrients in fish oil, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Our bodies can’t make these nutrients so we must get them from our diet. But you must eat enough and have the oil absorbed to get the benefit. How often do you have mackerel, salmon, herring, or oysters for dinner? And how do you know if your gut is absorbing the oil?

We thought we were eating enough and getting the benefits. To be sure, we measured the amount of EPA and DHA in our blood using an OmegaQuant test kit. We were shocked that the results were not good. On the Omega-3 Index, measuring the relative percentage of omega-3 nutrients in our blood, we were both in a high-risk position, testing below the recommended 8% level. Despite a healthy diet with plenty of fish, we were completely unaware that our risk profile for heart disease was elevated.

We started a routine of supplementing with Omega3X fish oil gelcaps containing MaxSimil, and after less than 12 weeks, a second blood test indicated we had significantly reduced our risk, exceeding the 8% level.

Now several readers have reported their own results.

Tanya B. from Port Colborne, Ontario tested her levels on the Omega-3 Index as she has a history of cardiovascular health issues in her family. She was scared when she saw her results bordering on high risk. After 2 months of supplementing with Omega3X, she retested and achieved a low-risk score.

Tyler P. from Red Deer, Alberta reported daily use of a fish oil supplement. His score on the Omega-3 Index was above average, but not enough to be in the low-risk category. He elevated his score to target levels after 2 months by getting the pre-digested MaxSimil form of fish oil found in Omega3X.

Jessy D. from London, Ontario is a competitive athlete who takes this supplement regularly. She tested with exceptional results. High-performance athletes tend to have low scores on the Omega-3 Index, so this was evidence her routine is working.

Stephen B. from Oakville, Ontario was the only reader who, despite making a significant improvement, did not achieve 8% after using Omega3X for two months. But he admitted inconsistent use. After more diligent effort and another test, he too scored in the low-risk range.

The message is this. People are totally unaware they can change their risk for heart disease by making small investments in good nutrition, especially omega-3 nutrients contained in fish oil. Eat more fish is what most dieticians say. But our oceans are not as bountiful as they once were. The price of eating fish several times a week is not cheap. And a safe and effective alternative is available on the shelves of natural health food stores.

Meanwhile, doctors are too frequently advising patients to take dangerous cholesterol-lowering drugs.

As Shakespeare wrote in Julius Caesar, “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves.”

