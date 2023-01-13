Team Silvernagle qualifies for CurlSask Provincials

It was a successful weekend for Team Silvernagle at the 2022-2023 Viterra Scotties Last Chance Tournament hosted at Twin Rivers Curling Club in North Battleford.

After posting a record of 5 wins and 2 losses, Team Silvernagle has advanced to the 2023 Viterra Women’s Provincials in Estevan. The tournament takes place from Jan. 25-29, with a spot to represent Saskatchewan at the Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts on the line.

Team Silvernagle lead and Prince Albert resident Kara Thevenot says the team was able to live up to their own expectations and qualify for provincials.

“It’s exciting. When we threw the team together, that was the expectation. We went down to North Battleford, knowing if we played well we would get a spot at provincials. It’s kind of fun getting to play with new players and getting to know them too.

“We don’t have huge expectations going in (to Estevan), honestly. We know there is lots of talent and experience on this team. We just want to go down there and play well and see where the cards fall.”

Although Team Silvernagle was successful, the weekend did not start as planned. The rink dropped their opening match against Team Selzer 8-6, which dropped them down to the B event. Silvernagle says the team turned the loss into a learning experience.

“We were able to have the one practice. You try to learn really quickly how people throw. Honestly the first game we had some opportunities we didn’t take advantage of. I look back and maybe that loss was good, you look at the B event and it’s really big. But we knew that if we kept playing better and learning and communicating that the wins would come. We were able to rattle off five in a row and I thought we were better as the weekend went on.”

Thevenot says the team will use the weekend to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses ahead of the provincials in Estevan.

“We sat down and talked about some of the things we did well and what we need to work on. Taking that forward I think is huge. We know with our talent and experience we have a chance at provincials. We’re going in just straight up wanting to play well, there is definitely a lot of things that we did well and we know individually what we each need to work on. It’s not the first time for any of us being there. We got really good team dynamics and communication.”

The 2023 Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts will take place from Feb. 17-26 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, BC.

