Suspect identified in robbery and bear spray incident

The Prince Albert Police Service has identified a suspect in social media posts according to a release on Jan. 26.

The police service said that they are aware of social media posts that include videos of a recent robbery and bear spray incident.

One video depicts the suspect pointing a can of bear spray at the victim and demanding property and money while threatening to discharge bear spray.

A second video depicts the suspect approaching a group of victims just prior

to a discharge of bear spray.

Both incidents are under investigation and a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.