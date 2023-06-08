Summer Literacy Camps returning in Catholic Division

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division has received funding for Summer Literacy Camps

The Government of Saskatchewan is again providing funding for the camps, last year they expanded to three schools after previously being held in one.

Prior to COVID-19, the camps were hosted at St. John School. This year they will be at St. John, St. Catherine Catholic School and St. Michael Community School

“We’re funded for that every year,” director of education Lorel Trumier said.

“Those three camps are occurring at those three schools. And so the registration forms are going out at the school and parents can register and have those children attend. It’s great. We’ve got teachers that are lining up to do the work. So, we’re pleased about that for sure,” Trumier said.

The camps are intended to help children aged 6 to 11 to be better prepared for the new school year. The main goal is to support and improve reading and writing skills.

They are inviting children in Grades 1 to 3 and 4 to 6 to attend. The schedule is July 10 to 14 at St. John, July 17 to 21 at St. Catherine and July 24 to 28 at St. Michael.

Children are eligible to attend more than one camp.

The morning session from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. is for children ages 6 to 8 and the afternoon from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. is for children aged 9 to 11. Each camper will receive many books each week to create their own reading collection.

Two teachers and one support staff position will be hired for the camps. The Catholic Division will partner with Northern Lights School Division to provide training for the camp facilitators prior to the camp.