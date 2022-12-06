Successful 2021 inspires ski swap organizers to return to Prince Albert

Prince Albert winter sports fanatics had the chance to scoop up some high-quality, gently used outdoor gear and clothing over the weekend courtesy of a pop-up ski swap organized by Saskatoon consignment store Life Outside Gear Exchange.

Nancy Broten and Matthew Johnson, owners of Life Outside GX, had tons of winter jackets, ski pants, helmets, skis, snowboards, boots, and more set up inside the Messiah Lutheran Church on Dec. 2 and 3. Not only did they bring inventory from their storefront in Saskatoon, but they also accepted nordic, downhill, and snowboarding gear from around 20 consigners in Prince Albert.

A great response from their first ski swap in 2021 inspired the husband-and-wife duo to bring the pop-up consignment store to Prince Albert.

“We wanted to come to Prince Albert to serve the skiers out here,” said Broten. “We’ve been open for two years in Saskatoon and last year we tried the ski swaps, and they were well-attended. It’s nice to get yourself known in a new city.”

Broten said Life Outside Gear Exchange is expanding to a larger retail store in the next three months, but Prince Albert locals can also access the store online.

The next stop on the Life Outside team’s ski swap tour is North Battleford this coming Friday and Saturday, with a final stop in Saskatoon on Dec. 16 and 17.