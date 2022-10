A 23-year-old woman had died following a single vehicle rollover on the Sturgeon Lake First Nation Meridian Rd.

Prince Albert RCMP were called to the scene at around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. EMS declared the woman dead at the scene. Her family has been notified.

A Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service attended the scene.

The woman was a resident of Sturgeon Lake, and the sole occupant of the vehicle. No other details have been released.