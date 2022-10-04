Family of Happy Charles partners with PAPS to release video on National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

The family of a Prince Albert woman that has been missing for five years has partnered with the Prince Albert Police Service to release a video appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Happy Charles’ parents, Regina and Carson Poitras, and her four daughters, Ariel, Aleisha, Margaret, and Marcia, participated in the video, and spoke openly about the loss and pain they feel, and the trauma of not knowing what happened to their loved one.

Together, the family continues to work to raise awareness and plead for information.

“As the days go by, we are more focused on bringing her home rather than trying to find a conviction,” Carson says in the video. “We just want to bring our girl home.”

The video was released on the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and 2SLGBTQ+, in honour of all those who have been impacted by violence, and to raise awareness about those who have been murdered or are still missing.

According to a media release, investigators with the Prince Albert Police Service have interviewed a number of witnesses in relation to Charles’ disappearance. Surveillance footage, which was included in the video released this week, shows Happy Charles at Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI), 45-20th Street West, around midnight on April 3, 2017.

This is the last time anyone saw her.

Charles was born March 22, 1975. She has brown eyes, black hair, and a scar on her left cheek. She has a tattoo of a rose on her right hand.

“Someone knows what happened to Happy Charles,” said Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen with the Historical and Missing Persons section of the Prince Albert Police Service. “Someone has the information we need, and we need them to come forward to help Happy’s family find closure.”

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Happy Charles is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.