Strong third period powers Preds to win over Saskatoon

A strong third period helped power the Prince Albert Predators to a 13-5 win over the Saskatoon Jr. Swat in Prairie Gold Lacrosse League action on Thursday night.

Although the Predators came away with a win, head coach Lucas Wells says he felt like the team didn’t play up to their full potential.

“I wasn’t very happy with how we played. We played down to their level. We came out slow, and to be honest with you, I felt like we were lucky to be winning that game. Going into the third period. I didn’t think we deserved to win that game. But it was nice to grind one out at the same time there.

“It has its ups and downs. Do I think we were good enough? No. Was it a learning experience, maybe an eye opener for our team? I think so.”

The Predators would lead 4-2 after one period with goals coming from Nick Mckee, Caidyn Prediger, Hayden Ulriksen and Brayden Rieger.

In the second, Ulriksen, Mckee and Prediger would strike again to give Prince Albert a slim 7-5 lead after two periods of play.

In the third period, the Predators would explode for six goals while stifling any Saskatoon offense holding the Swat scoreless in the final frame.

Wells says he saw a major turnaround in his team in the third period from the first two.

“I think we played really well (defensively). I think that we played how we expected to play. We took away their scoring chances. We attacked the ball, and we attacked the loose balls. At the start of the game and in the middle of the game, we weren’t winning lose balls or losing all those, and in lacrosse, loose balls are huge. That can win you a game or lose a game.

“In the third period, we woke up a little bit and realized we got a fight on our hands and we kind of came alive. That’s the type of lacrosse I expect us to play every game.”

With the win, the Predators remain on top of the Prairie Gold Lacrosse League standings with a 6-1 record. Prince Albert returns to action on Jun. 3 when they welcome the Swift Current Wolverines to the Kinsmen Arena. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.

