Local referee honored with Hockey Saskatchewan Most Promising Official Award

It was a strong year for Prince Albert referee Jeiden Painter and the 17-year-old earned some hardware from Hockey Saskatchewan for his efforts.

Painter was named the Most Promising Official for Zone 8. Officials considered for the Most Promising Official Award are recognized as being someone identified as having potential to advance to higher levels of hockey. Past winners include current WHL officials Ty Skene, Adam Forbes, Levi Schultz and Adam Bloski.

Prince Albert referee-in-chief Barry Schrader says Painter has a bright future ahead of him in officiating.

“Jeiden is one of our top officials in Prince Albert. He’s been officiating for the past number of years. He carries himself in a very professional manner. He understands and knows the rules. He calls a good game and has good game management. He is respectful of coaches and players and has a great future if he sticks to it.”

Painter says he is honored to receive the Most Promising Official Award.

“It means a whole lot. I’ve been working really hard to change my game and become an overall better official. Attending the past two camps with Sask First has helped my experiences and friendships. It’s an awesome thing to be recognized by the work that you put in each and every game.

Painter has attended the Sask First Regional Camp and Tournament twice in the last two years. He says the experience has proved worthwhile for him in becoming a better official.

“It’s good to leave your hometown and go on officiating under other supervisors as opposed to one that you normally officiate under. And just to get feedback from professionals who’ve been there, done that with tons of experience and the things you learn as in that one weekend, is unbelievable as opposed to a year in your regular minor hockey association.”

The next step for Painter will be to take on more games as a referee in the U18 AAA level. He has previously worked lines in male U18 AAA games and has been a referee for female U18 AAA games.

Schrader says with more experience, Painter could eventually work his way to the WHL.

“For Jeiden next year, we want to see him jump into the AAA level. We are going to give him some games in the U18 AAA this year and hopefully see him getting some Junior B. I could see a guy like him sticking to it and getting to the WHL.”

