Street sweeping operations to be in full swing starting Monday

An announcement from the City of Prince Albert has revealed that full street sweeping operations will begin on Monday, starting with high traffic areas.

City Crews started on arterial streets last week where conditions allowed, with collector and residential areas to follow later in the month.

“Freezing temperatures cause ice buildup in the gutters which prevents a thorough cleaning,” said Geoff Soderberg, Roadways Manager for the City. “With consistent warmer temperatures we can get full operations underway.”

Motorists are reminded to keep a safe distance from street sweeping equipment, as visibility will be reduced by dust and flying debris.