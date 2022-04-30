Police warn of cyber-scammer impersonating RCMP officer

Police are reminding the public to remain vigilant online after people receive emails from a cyber-scammer pretending to be an RCMP officer.

On April 28, the RCMP in Nova Scotia were made aware of an online scam targeting people in at least two provinces. The scammer(s) is using the name of an RCMP officer who was previously a public information officer for the RCMP in Nova Scotia.

Officers learned that the email circulating online claims an individual is being investigated by the RCMP for fraud and requests personal and banking information. The email is written in French and contains text similar to official RCMP communications. The cyber-scammer provides contact information that includes the name and title of a legitimate RCMP officer, however the email address and phone number included are fraudulent.

The public can protect themselves against frauds by taking extra precautions while online.

Remember that police do not inform individuals of an investigation by email and government agencies and police forces will never demand gift cards or cryptocurrency for payment. When in doubt, contact the police or government agency by obtaining the phone number of email from the official website.

Never give out personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect. If you have a feeling that something is not right, it is best to trust your gut and stop communicating with that person.

Scammers can be very persistent and convincing. Being defrauded is never the victim’s fault. If you have been defrauded, you are not alone.

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted in a phone or computer scam is encouraged to contact their local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online.