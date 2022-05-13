Staff member charged with sexually abusing care home residents over 17 year long period

A 52-year-old man has been charged following reports of alleged sexual abuse against multiple residents living in a care facility in Hepburn, SK.

Brent Gabona of Waldheim was arrested on May 10 and charged with five counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

Investigation by Rosthern RCMP determined that between 1992 and 2009, five adult residents of the facility were sexually assaulted by a male staff member. He has not worked at the facility since 2009.

Gabona will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on May 13.